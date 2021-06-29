Largo Arts Week: Famous faces lined up for second village arts festival

Skids frontman Richard Jobson and international sculptor David Mach are among the big names headlining this year’s Largo Arts Week.

Broadcaster Dame Joan Bakewell, folk legend Rab Noakes and Fife musician James Yorkston will also appear at the festival next month.

The big names are something of a coup for the small village of Lower Largo, which is hosting the event for only the second time.

The inaugural Largo Arts Week launched in 2019 but was cancelled last year due to Covid.

However, mixture of internationally-renowned performers and Scottish artists are already lined up for this year.

And a total of 60 artists will exhibit in their own homes and studios throughout the week.

That’s nearly double the number who took part in the first festival.

Lower Largo is already famous as the birthplace of Alexander Selkirk, who inspired the story of castaway Robinson Crusoe.

And it’s anticipated the second Largo Arts Week will deliver a major boost to the community.

Largo Arts Week involves gigs, chats and art

Gigs, concerts and talks will take place in the village’s Durham Hall, with a limited audience due to Covid guidelines.

Highlights of the week include a solo gig by legendary Scots singer Rab Noakes, who has been a mainstay of the UK folk music scene for 50 years.

Meanwhile, renowned sculptor and installation artist David Mach will open his home studio to visitors for the first time for an evening of talk with Skids frontman Richard Jobson.

The pair will cover a range of topics including art, music, film, performance, architecture and lyrics.

And author, journalist and veteran broadcaster Dame Joan Bakewell will be in conversation with former Scots makar Liz Lochhead.

Other performances include a gig by James Yorkston and a recital from Fife-born opera singer Charlotte Whittle.

In addition, a new work of public art will be unveiled by local artist Alan Faulds whose creations already populate the village.

Entitled the Largo Obelisk, the sculpture will sit on top of the village’s traditional red community telephone box.

Local artists and street food

Artists Dougi McMillan and Andrew Stenson created Largo Arts Week and are delighted to see it returning.

Andrew said: “It’s been tremendous to see the demand from local artists to be a part of this year’s festival.

“With 34 studios and homes to visit, we hope visitors and locals will be able to enjoy a vast and diverse range of art.”

Dougi added: “While we’ve had to restrict audience numbers for gigs and indoor concerts, the fact that there will be a limited audience means these will be special and intimate performances.

“After all the lockdowns and restrictions, it’s a great boost to host the festival and allow people to enjoy art and music once more.”

Also throughout the week, local bands and musicians, including Astral Sun, Open Sea and Longway will play open air gigs.

And specialist street food vendors will set up in the village’s main beach car park.

A photographic exhibition on the increased popularity of wild sea swimming featuring local swimmers’ group The Swans will also feature.

Largo Arts Week takes place from July 17 to 25 and tickets will go on sale on Friday July 2.