Sarah Buick: Fife children’s fundraising effort for Dundee family after Ben Nevis death

A group of Fife youngsters have been putting their best feet forward to raise funds for Sarah Buick’s family and Scottish Mountain Rescue.

The hiking trio of Jodie and Chloe McMahon and their cousin, Abbie Clark from Dunfermline, hope to “honour the life” of Sarah, who died after climbing Ben Nevis.

A major search operation was launched last week, to trace the 24-year-old from Broughty Ferry, before a body was found.

Her family were notified of the discovery as tributes poured in for the keen hillwalker.

A fundraising appeal was launched by fellow walker Natalie Hunter, to help support the family, which has already raised nearly £4,000.

Charity efforts

Now, Jodie, 13, Chloe 10 and Abbie, 9, have launched their own crowd-funder to help raise more money for Sarah’s family and the Scottish Mountain Rescue (SMR) service.

The girls climbed Ben A’an in the Trossachs on Friday and have already raised more than £400 towards their £500 target.

Jodie and Chloe’s dad, Allan McMahon, said the girls will also be walking up Ben Chonzie, among other hill walks over the next month.

The 38-year-old said he was proud of the girls efforts so far.

“Her page (Natalie’s) has raised an incredible sum of money and I’m also amazed by the generosity of those who have donated to my daughters’ page,” Allan said.

“The girls were obviously aware of the search operation and they wanted to do it in Sarah’s memory.

“They also wanted to raise proceeds towards the hard work that the Scottish Mountain Rescue team do.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the girls efforts so far.”

Shocked

Natalie praised the girls’ efforts and said she was also looking to organise a sponsored walk in the future.

“When I saw the amount of nice kind thoughts said about Sarah on social media I wanted to translate that into something tangible that her family might use,” Natalie said.

“I’m shocked by how much money has been raised from the crowdfunding page.

“We’ve spoken with Sarah’s cousin and we are also in discussion about a sponsored walk.

“The efforts of these young girls has been fantastic, it’s absolutely lovely that’s these young girls have already instilled the traits of kindness, compassion and empathy.”

As well as the financial donations, hillwalkers have also been taking pictures of Munros and scenery in tribute to Sarah.

The images are being complied into a photobook, which will be given to Sarah’s family.

Natalie added: “We’re at almost 200 images people have been taking at various Munros in tribute to Sarah.

“All the pictures are beautiful, we are going to make a photobook and give it to the family, as everyone has been thinking of Sarah and her loves ones.

“People have also been lighting candles and laying yellow flowers at the top of Ben Nevis as well.”

Further donations for Natalie Hunter’s fundraising can be made here

Donations towards the girls’ hill walking efforts can be made here