Queering The Map: Fifers invited to help document LGBT+ experiences this weekend

LGBT+ people from Fife will be “Queering The Map” this weekend.

Local charity Pink Saltire has organised the event in Kirkcaldy town centre on Sunday as a way of bringing people together.

Members of the LGBT+ community can go along and share any special memories or important places that helped shape their identities.

This could include their first kiss, first Pride event, coming out stories or anything else that’s important to them.

The idea is to create a virtual map of LGBT+ experiences from Fife for future generations.

Queering The Map was first launched in 2017 by Canadian artist Luca La Rochelle and soon spread across the world.

Now, the online map has grown to an estimated 80,000 submissions in 23 languages.

"In the mid-1990s, this was the place of RosaLinde: queer disco every Saturday. First, I came alone, so very nervous (still remember those black boots I wore), but I danced…" #queeringthemap pic.twitter.com/K5suwq2oUI — Queering The Map (@queeringthemap_) April 12, 2021

Pink Saltire will host its stall in the car park of its new premises, just behind Kirkcaldy bus station.

It follows similar events in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ayrshire and Dundee.

But the Fife one coincides with National Thank You Day, allowing people to thank supporters at the same time.

Queering The Map a ‘significant opportunity’

One of the project co-ordinators Dom Miller-Graham said: “This is a significant opportunity for the LBGT+ community in Fife to record the places that matter to them and to contribute to a global record of experiences significant to us as LGBT+ people – which are often neglected or erased.

“It’s also a chance for us to say thank you to all our supporters and volunteers who have helped the charity through these difficult months.

“We’ll have some freebies to give away and it’ll be so nice to see people in person again.”

Funding for the event comes from Virgin Media O2’s new Together Fund.

This saw the company invest £500,000 in community groups across the UK to help champion community spirit and togetherness.

The fund also aims to bring people together to help build a kinder, closer and more connected society.

Fife’s Queering the Map event will be held outdoors at 10 Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy on July 4 from 1pm to 4pm.