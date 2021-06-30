Councillors back plans for 1,200 new affordable homes in Fife

Over 1,000 council houses could be built in Fife within the next three years.

Councillors have backed a proposal to build 1,200 more council homes between 2022 and 2024.

Members of the Policy and Coordination committee approved proposals in principle to bring forward a detailed programme known as a Transitional Affordable Housing Programme (AHP).

The proposal follows the delivery of 2,700 new council houses built during Phase 2 from 2012-17, and a further 3,500 to be completed in Phase 3 from 2018-21.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of the community and housing services committee, said: “Each new council house, in each development provides every new tenant with a high quality, comfortable home built to the highest standards.

“To ensure we maintain the vital supply of new council houses, we need a plan that will follow-on immediately from the current Phase 3 Affordable Housing Programme (AHP).

“Therefore we have approved the initial proposal and gave the go ahead for detailed, costed plans to be developed and brought to committee in October 2021.

Top priority

“I remain absolutely committed to meeting housing needs of people of Fife.

“Our successful affordable housing programme is a top priority for the council.”