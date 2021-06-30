Tributes pour in for Fife tattoo artist, ‘Skull’, following sudden death

Tributes have been paid to respected Fife tattoo artist, Ronnie Carroll, who died suddenly this week.

The 57-year-old owned Leslie body art parlour Tattoo Krazy, and was known as “Skull”.

A message on behalf of the family posted on the shop’s Facebook page confirmed he died on Tuesday.

It read: “On behalf of the family, I am saddened to let everyone know that Skull sadly passed away yesterday this was very sudden and a big shock.

“The family appreciates your kind words and thoughts during this tragic time.”

Mr Carrol passed away suddenly at a property above his business premises in Douglas Road, Leslie, on Tuesday afternoon.

Flowers have been left outside the shop.

Police say they are treating the death as “unexplained”.

Mr Carroll had operated the tattoo parlour in Leslie for more than 20 years and won a number of awards for body art.

Hundreds pay tribute online

As the news broke of his untimely death, hundreds of friends and customers took to social media to pay their own tributes.

Libby Dunn wrote: “So very sad to hear this, he was a lovely man and always put you at ease for piercings and tattoos.”

‘Lovely man’

Meanwhile, Susan McGill said he was a “great guy and brilliant tattooist”.

Lianne Shaw, posted: “His memory will live on through so many peoples tattoos.”

Sad customers

One customer, Carol Anderson Young, said Skull had her “hooked” on tattoos after he did her first ink.

“So very sorry to hear this awful news,” she said.

“Did my first tattoo and got me hooked.

“A real character who will be sorely missed by all.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time.”

Another customer, Craig Spence, said: “What a shock.

“Skull was an amazing guy, did all my tattoo work and was due to get my latest bit finished by him in near future.

“Sending all my thoughts and compassion to his family at this time….so sad 😢

Police report

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “We were made aware of the sudden death of a 57-year-old man at a property on Douglas Road in Leslie around 4.35pm on Tuesday, June 29.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.