‘Beacon of golf inclusivity’ celebrated by pioneering American Renee Powell following St Andrews accolades

When Renee Powell became the first woman golfer to receive an honorary degree from St Andrews University in 2008, she was accompanied on the trip by her late father Bill and by a party that included Brian Whitcomb, then president of the PGA of America.

At the time, she described the experience as “absolutely the most incredible thing that has ever happened to me and the icing on the cake was having my dad there with me.”

She viewed the trip as a thank you to her father who overcame major challenges of his own in life.

© SYSTEM

The great-grandson of Alabama slaves, Bill Powell battled racism to become the only African-American to build, own and operate a golf course, and was renowned as a selfless ambassador for building diversity in the game and making golf a beacon for people of all colour in the USA.

It was her father who first put a shortened club in her hands at the age of three and inspired her on a path which saw her emerge onto the professional golf scene in June 1967 becoming only the second African-American to join the LPGA tour.

© John Stewart

Following the passing of her father aged 93 in 2009, Renee admitted that her St Andrews University degree had been eclipsed by the “honour and shock” at being one of the first seven women to be nominated for honorary membership of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in 2015.

She returned to open a St Andrews University hall of residence named after her in 2018.

© SYSTEM

Now, the 75-year-old is honouring the legacy of her parents by launching a year long fundraiser to mark the 75th anniversary of Clearview Golf Club – the famed East Canton, Ohio golf course that her father established in 1946.

“America’s Course” is the only golf course designed, constructed, owned and operated by an African American.

Beacon of golf inclusivity

“It is fitting that as we celebrate 75 years, we honour the legacy of my dad and mom and celebrate the future of Clearview Golf Club,” said golf legend and LPGA/PGA head golf professional Renee.

“We have received so much support for our programs serving people of all abilities, backgrounds and race.

“The new campaign will ensure Clearview will sustain its place as a beacon of golf inclusivity and minority entrepreneurship in golf.”

KPMG, the LPGA and the Mariah Stackhouse Foundation teamed up to produce the Renee Powell Clearview Legacy Benefit on June 28 at the Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia.

Proceeds from the event will support the 75th anniversary campaign.

It began a collection of summer events in support of Clearview’s legacy, culminating with the 38th William Powell Clearview Celebrity Tournament on August 28 at Clearview GC.

The 75th anniversary campaign aims to preserve the legacy of the course through an educational centre that will display the rich archives of the Powell family and other pertinent golf memorabilia.

The campaign will also fund the first irrigation system for the course and an endowment to ensure the future operations of Clearview for the next 75 years and beyond.

The foundation’s educational programming will continue to conduct therapeutic programs for military veterans through Clearview HOPE for women and PGA HOPE for men.

In addition, Clearview will train and develop aspiring young leaders in golf from diverse backgrounds to continue to carry on William Powell’s “clear vision” for decades to come.

Descended from slaves

Born in East Canton, Ohio, Renee told The Courier previously how she regularly credits the influence of her father who overcame major challenges of his own in life.

© John Stewart

The great-grandson of Alabama slaves, he battled racism to become the only African-American to build, own and operate a golf course, and was renowned as a selfless ambassador for building diversity in the game and making golf a beacon for people of all colour in the USA.

Renee believes golf has a “unique power” to bring people of all races and nationalities together and to “break down barriers”.

While reluctant to comment on politics, and admitting previously there’s still a lot of racism and sexism in some sports, she stands by her belief that golf – and sport in general – is a force for good and hopes that one day, people like her will be judged purely on their abilities and not by their gender or colour of their skin.

For more information about the Clearview 75th anniversary campaign, visit www.clearviewgolfclub.com/clearviewlegacyfoundation