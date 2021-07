Shannon Singh, the Glenrothes former glamour model who entered this year’s Love Island, has been “dumped” from the show.

The exit is the earliest in the history of the ITV show. The Fifer is now heading home despite spending just three days in the villa.

The exit is even more of shock, after bookmakers Grosvenor Sports named Shannon, 22, as the early 11/4 female favourite to win the show on Monday.