Emergency services and air ambulance scrambled after vehicle hits building in Culross

By Neil Henderson
July 1 2021, 11.15am Updated: July 1 2021, 11.47am
A Scottish Air Ambulance lands in Culross to assist after vehicle crashed into building.

An emergency response is underway after a vehicle struck a building in Culross.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a van hit an A-listed building in the village at around 9.30am on Thursday.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were all alerted and are all currently at the scene in Little Causeway.

A Scottish Air Ambulance has also landed nearby as the emergency response continues.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “Police were called around 9.30am on Thursday, July 1 following the report of a one vehicle road crash on Little Causeway, Culross.

“Emergency services attended and a man has been taken to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for treatment of injuries.

“The road is currently closed to allow vehicle recovery to take place.”

