Love Island contestant who replaced Fife’s Shannon Singh receives ‘hundreds’ of death threats as family speaks out

Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows’s family have spoken out about the death threats she has received since Fife’s Shannon Singh was dumped from the show.

Chloe’s family said her social media has been bombarded with hundreds of death threats since the show aired on Wednesday night.

This season’s third episode saw Chloe recouple with Aaron Francis, who Shannon was originally coupled up with, leaving her single.

Shannon, from Glenrothes, then received a text telling her she had been dumped from the island, sending her home.

Since then, the family of 25-year-old Chloe, said she has been hit with a mass of abuse on her social media accounts by angry fans.

This comes after former glamour model Shannon also received hate online during the first two episodes of the show.

Chloe’s family and friends took to the contestant’s Instagram story to address the barrage of abuse.

The statement said: “We hate to introduce ourselves under such vile circumstances but we’ve had enough after just three episodes.

“We all have thick skin but the amount of trolling Chloe has been receiving is absolutely disgusting.

“This morning we woke up to yet another DM [direct message] encouraging Chloe to kill herself – there have been HUNDREDS.”

Chloe is under a social media blackout on the show so has not seen the abuse.

The Instagram story went on the address the deaths of two former contestants, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, and former co-host, Caroline Flack, who have all taken their own lives after featuring on the show.

The statement added: “ “Have the deaths of Sophie, Mike, and Caroline taught us nothing?

“Not only that, but people are flooding her inbox threatening to kill her themselves. People… this is a GAME show, there is a cash prize!

“We understand the frustration surrounding @shannonsinghh‘s eviction – we feel it too.

“She didn’t deserve to leave so early but Chloe does not deserve to DIE because Shannon had to leave the villa.

“She will have had no idea of the repercussions of her decisions prior to making it.”

Chloe’s family and friends ended the Instagram story by asking fan of the ITV dating show to be kind.

The statement added: “We are not naïve. We know that this post won’t put an end to trolling.

“All the advice we get is to ‘ignore it’ and ‘block the trolls’, sometimes it’s not that easy. Our hope is that this just reminds some of you #BeKind x.”

Before the series returned this summer, ITV published its duty of care protocols for contestants, who will be offered therapy sessions, receive training on the impact of social media and financial management.

Among the processes detailed for all contributors on Love Island are “comprehensive psychological support”, “detailed conversations on the impact of participation on the show” and a “proactive aftercare package”, ITV said.

Backlash

Viewers hit out at producers for the decision to send Shannon home so early, particularly after she had to fly to Majorca and isolate before appearing on the show.

ITV did not respond to a request for comment when asked if this was in line with the duty of care protocol.

Shannon’s final goodbyes

After leaving the Island on Wednesday night, Scotland’s Shannon said her time on the programme was “very short-lived” and described her time as “surreal”.

The former glamour model also added that she was “grateful” for the opportunity.

After being sent home, Shannon said she knew the producers were “going to throw something in there” when the group assembled at the fire pit.

She said: “I just can’t believe I forgot there were dumpings.

“I think all of us forgot there were dumpings. None of us really spoke about it.

Shannon also added that she was “a bit gutted” to be leaving.

She said: “Do you know what, out of all the girls, I think it is fair it’s me because I didn’t have any emotional attachments to the guys, but all the girls had little tiny things [going on].”