Covid: Lochgelly bar linked to sharp rise in cases as mobile testing unit deployed

A new mobile Covid-19 testing unit is to be deployed in Lochgelly after a sharp rise in cases in Central Fife.

A number of positive cases in the area are linked to Shardy’s Bar in Lochgelly. Anyone who visited the bar following a funeral in the town on Thursday June 24 is being strongly urged to arrange a PCR test at a local test site as soon as possible.

The new test site in the Lochgelly Centre car park will be open from Friday. The unit will operate Monday to Friday from 9am to 3.30pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Vigilant of signs and symptoms

The deployment follows an increase in cases in Lochgelly, Cowdenbeath and Kelty in recent days. People living and working in the area are being urged to take up the offer of free testing.

People living in Central Fife are reminded to be especially vigilant of the signs and symptoms, which are a new, continuous cough; a fever; or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.

If you develop any of the symptoms of Covid-19, you should self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test.

Various support for people self isolating

To support self-isolation, a range of welfare support is available, including financial support, food and medication delivery, and help with some caring responsibilities.

For more information, visit the Fife Council website.

Consultant in Public Health Medicine, Dr Duncan Fortescue-Webb, said:

“There has been a concerning increase in Covid-19 infections in parts of Central Fife over recent days.

“Several cases are linked to Shardys Bar in Lochgelly and we strongly urge anyone who visited the bar on the evening of Thursday June 24 to visit the new mobile testing site at the Lochgelly Centre for a PCR test, whether they have symptoms or not.

“Around one-in-three people who become infected with Covid-19 may not feel unwell, but can still spread the virus without knowing it.

Vaccination best protection against Covid

“Testing and, if needed, rapid self-isolation are vital to prevent transmission of the virus, and to protect friends, loved ones and the wider community.”

Full details of current community testing sites across Fife and their opening times are available at the NHS Fife website.

Vaccination offers the best available protection against Covid-19 and its effects and NHS Fife is urging everyone to take up the offer of vaccination.

A self-registration portal is now available enabling anyone aged 18 and over who has not received a first vaccination appointment to arrange one. To register, visit the NHS Inform website.