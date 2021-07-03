Dunfermline’s architectural heritage captured as Fife textile designer launches first clothing collection

A Fife textile designer, whose experience of lockdown inspired a change of direction, is launching her first clothing collection online based on Dunfermline’s architectural heritage.

Claire Christie, 50, who studied textile design at the Glasgow School of Art in the early 1990s and is originally from Paisley, went on to have a career in set design and costume in the theatre in Bristol before moving back to Scotland and having her two children.

She set up a homeware business under the banner of Clarabella Design Studio in 2007 but it wasn’t until confined to her home during the pandemic that Claire decided to pursue her dream of having her own clothing line.

With more time on her hands she decided to learn the art of pattern cutting and started to experiment with putting her prints onto dresses.

Claire explained: “I used to make my homeware items only out of vintage fabrics from the ‘60s and ‘70s but ended up not being able to find the material I wanted and so became determined to create my own.

“To do this went I back to school in 2018 – Fife College – to study digital design.

“This gave me the skills to enable me to create a range of prints, something I had always wanted to do.

“My starting point was my love of the heady colours and patterns of the ‘60s and from this I have created a selection of prints and garments.

“Dunfermline used to be known for weaving and was particularly renowned for the production of linen.

“My studio in the town’s Maygate is in the oldest building in Dunfermline and looks out over the Heritage Quarter.

“I wanted to create prints that captured something of the town’s textile spirit and architectural history while injecting vibrant colour and life into the fabric.”

Dunfermline collection

The Dunfermline collection entitled Hometown has three pieces – a tunic, dress and skirt available in a variety of different designs and colours.

Passionate about keeping production in Fife, Claire is using a small family manufacturing business called Livingston & Sons in Lochgelly.

Everything will be made to order with Claire hand finishing the garments herself.

She added: “I’ve done a couple of pop-up boutiques to test the waters and both had really positive feedback – and orders! I’m really excited about the launch on Saturday and bringing my small, exclusive collection to a wide audience.”