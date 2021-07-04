St Monans residents launch 11th hour bid to stop village streets becoming a rat run

Alarmed residents of a Fife village have launched a last-ditch bid to ensure their streets don’t become a rat run.

People in St Monans fear a proposed link road between a new housing development and the rest of the community will put children in danger.

It will cut through a children’s play area and residential streets and will also mean the loss of a popular walking route.

While a planning application for 86 houses on the edge of St Monans has already been approved, the developer has appealed against having to provide the new road.

And the community has seized its chance with an 11th hour attempt to block the proposal.

An online petition launched this week already has 266 signatures and members of Fife Council’s north east planning committee have backed the bid.

It will now fall to a Scottish Government reporter to make the final decision.

Road will cause ‘real loss and upset’ in St Monans

Residents missed the chance to object to the original planning application when it was considered in December.

But they were horrified to learn councillors had granted permission on condition the developer provides the road linking the new houses to Queen Margaret Street.

This was to ensure those living there were part of the community and not separate from the village.

The poor people who live there now realise there’s going to be this through road and they’re up in arms.” Councillor Linda Holt

Developer Lochay Homes signed a legal agreement requiring them to pay £153,000 towards the new road.

However, they have now appealed to the Scottish Government saying the condition should be scrapped.

And villagers see this as way to get the road plan thrown out altogether.

Fife Council: Stop Queen Margaret Street, St Monans Becoming a Rat Run! – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/7Jclvezr7L via @UKChange — James Glen (@JazBlog) June 28, 2021

Vicki Salvage, who started the petition said: “No-one who lives here in St Monans wants to have a busy new road cutting through a quiet cul-de-sac where children can play safely with minimal traffic and pollution.

“The proposed new road would cause real loss and upset to the established population in and around Queen Margaret Street.”

Vicki says the road should be replaced by a cycle path or footpath, describing it as “a much simpler solution”.

The planning committee gets no say over the matter but members were this week asked for their views.

The committee’s opinion will be taken into account when the Scottish Government reporter determines the appeal.

‘It will become a rat run’

St Monans councillor Linda Holt said residents had been “slightly asleep” when the application went through.

“This road will put traffic down a dead end street where children play,” she said.

“It will become a rat run into St Monans.

“The poor people who live there now realise there’s going to be this through road and they’re up in arms.”

The All4Unity councillor said the road plan was “completely at odds” with the council’s attempts to encourage walking and cycling.

The committee agreed to put to the reporter that the developer should instead pay for a new footpath.

And a decision will be made in due course.