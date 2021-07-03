Fife Asda worker raises thousands with charity walk along West Highland Way

A Fife supermarket worker has raised more than £2,000 in memory of her late husband by walking the West Highland Way.

Debbie Smith, who works at Asda Dunfermline, walked the 96-mile route for Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.

The home shopping worker for Asda decided to take part in the walk, in memory of her late partner and colleague Chris, who passed away from a stroke in July 2020.

Debbie was joined by her friend Louise West who was taking part in honour of her mum Betty after she died in January 2020.

The West Highland Way stretches from Milngavie in East Dunbartonshire to Fort William in the Highlands.

Debbie said: “Grief is such a rollercoaster of emotions. Louise and I have been concentrating on consistently walking to help get ourselves through it.

“We both like to share stories as we walk, and it is a hobby which has really kept us going through the tough times.”

‘Amazing fundraising activity’

Home shopping section leader for Asda Dunfermline, Callum Chalmers, said: “I can’t put into words how proud I am of Debbie for completing this amazing fundraising activity.

“She has overcome so much on a personal level over the last year, and she has still managed to raise funds to support others in need.

“I’m sure her late partner Chris would have been very proud of her achievement and how she has worked through her grief, whilst also stepping up and helping others in need.”