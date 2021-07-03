Sunday, July 4th 2021 Show Links
Suspected gas explosion and fire in Fife leaves man in hospital as homes evacuated

By Press Association, pictures by Steven Brown
July 3 2021, 10.01pm Updated: July 3 2021, 10.18pm
Emergency services at Dewar Street, Dunfermline.

A man has been taken to hospital after a suspected gas explosion in Fife, with a fire breaking out as a result.

Several homes have also been evacuated because of the incident, which happened at about 1.50pm on Saturday at Dewar Street in Dunfermline.

Windows at the rear of the property were blown out.

Crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were at the scene with Police Scotland.

A police spokeswoman said: “One man has been taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment.

Members of the public on Dewar Street.
“A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution and the road is closed between Chalmers Street and Maitland Street.”

‘One male casualty was passed into the care of paramedics’

Shortly before 7.30pm the fire crews had extinguished the blaze, but were still on scene dampening down.

A SFRS spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 1.45pm on Saturday, July 3 to reports of a dwelling fire at Dewar Street, Dunfermline.

Eight appliances were in attendance after suspected gas explosion.
“Operations Control mobilised eight appliances, an aerial ladder platform and other specialist resources to the scene and firefighters extinguished a fire in a mid-terrace two storey flat.

“One male casualty was passed into the care of paramedics and crews remain on the scene.”

