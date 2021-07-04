Cosplayers Assemble!

Comic book and fantasy fans assembled yesterday at Dunfermline’s Kingsgate Shopping Centre at this years Comic and Toy Market organised by Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP). We sent our intrepid photographer to catch a glimpse of some of the superheroes (and super villains) in action!
Rohan McKee (aged 5) from Dunfermline as the Flash. Rohan loves the Flash as they are both super fast! Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Annie Gibson from Glenrothes, a fan of steampunk, dressed in her interpretation of DC Comics anti-hero Harley Quinn. The Joker was not available for comment. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Tegan Gourlay, Dunfermline, who usually portrays Tinkerbell turned her hand at villainy this year and came as The Evil Queen from Snow White instead. Luckily, no apples were consumed at the event. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
When universes collide! Here is Dunfermline father and son double act with dad Lee Smith as the Mighty Morphin’ Green Power Ranger with son Jack Stachowiak as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Michaelangeo. Cowabunga dudes! Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Carol-Ann Fraser from Kingseat portraying Wonder Woman, one of DC Comics most popular characters and cultural icon of female empowerment. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Riddle me this, riddle me that…Chris Russell from Glenrothes as Batman’s nemesis The Riddler puzzling onlookers at Kingsgate Shopping Centre. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Imogen Swain (aged 13) from Lochore as her favourite hero Supergirl. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Naomi Franklin from Lochore as Disney baddie Cruella Deville. We are assured that no dogs were harmed at the event. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Black Widow made an appearance at the comic event where comics and toys were up for sale. Abi Franklin from Dunfermline, who usually likes to dress up as a princess at these events felt like a change and opted for the Marvel assassin come avenger instead. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Pocket sized hero Emily (aged 3) from Townhill is Supergirl, and showing Hulk who is boss! Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Cosplayers at the comic con event in Dunfermline yesterday. Excelsior! Steve MacDougall / DCT Media