Covid: Drop-in vaccination centres to be launched across Fife

Drop-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics are set to be launched across Fife this month.

They will be open to anyone aged over 18 who has yet to receive their first vaccine dose.

In addition, anyone who has waited over eight weeks for their second vaccine of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca, and doesn’t have an appointment ,can also now attend.

NHS Fife will launch the clinics in a number of towns on various dates.

Clinics across Fife

On Monday, and July 9 and 12, there will be a drop-in clinic at St Andrews Community Hospital.

People can also go to the Savoy Centre, Methil, on Tuesday, July 6 and 10, as well as July 11 to July 13.

Cupar Corn Exchange will also host a clinic on July 8 and 9.

There will also be clinics at Argos Kingdom Centre, Carnegie Conference Centre Dunfermline, and the former M&S High Street Kirkcaldy on July 12 and 13.

A self-registration portal has been launched for the clinics.

Meanwhile, the vaccination clinic set up in the former M&S store in Kirkcaldy is to reopen on Monday July 5.

The clinic was forced to close at the weekend due to water damage caused by flooding.

Those with an appointment at the M&S vaccination clinic are asked to attend as scheduled.