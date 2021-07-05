Popular scarecrow festival begins this weekend in Fife village

Locals in Elie are excitedly preparing for their 9th Annual Scarecrow Festival starting this Friday.

Residents, businesses and community groups will craft their own straw characters to go on display in gardens, shop windows and public spots.

Fifers are invited to explore the village during the display period and choose their favourite scarecrow.

The popular event usually takes place during the May bank holiday weekend. However, the festival was delayed due to Covid restrictions.

This year’s scarecrow display will take the place of Elie’s Fayre Day.

Last year over 40 scarecrows were on display throughout the East Neuk village. The organisers are aiming for 50 weird and wonderful scarecrows this year.

The festivities will run until Sunday July 18. Instead of the usual public vote, a panel of judges will select the best scarecrows in the village.

Winners will be announced at 2pm on the Sunday.

The scarecrow festival is one of the many community events organised annually by the Elie Fayre Day Group.

The Fife-based group has been running for over 37 years and relies on the support of residents and businesses.

The group also organise festive events like Santa’s Grotto.

Pre-Covid, the event attracted visitors from across the region to vote on their favourite straw reincarnation.

Any money raised is donated to local organisations and charities. Last year, donations supported the village floral displays, Elie Primary School and the East Neuk Food Bank.