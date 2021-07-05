Police probe after repeated Rosyth firebug attacks leaves cars damaged

Repeated firebug attacks in Rosyth in recent weeks have prompted a police investigation following damage caused to parked cars.

Police officers were called to McGrigor Road in Rosyth on Sunday, July 4, at around 11pm following reports of a bin fire.

It followed a similar incident on June 30 between 1:40am and 3am which also required attendance by police and firefighters.

Significant damage was caused to vehicles parked nearby as a result of the fire on Sunday, but police said no one was injured.

One local woman said her car had been damaged on both occasions and she had been left unable to drive it.

Lauren Manley, from Rosyth, told The Courier her car had some fire damage following the blaze set on June 30 which saw four bins destroyed.

She said: “I moved my car up the road slightly to get it away from the area for the council to clean it but couldn’t move it far as the damage was on the driver’s side and I wasn’t able to safely drive it.”

Lauren’s car was damaged again on Sunday evening alongside another vehicle after more bins were set alight.

Pictures shared by Lauren show the exterior of her car had sustained significant heat and fire damage.

Asking for anyone with information to come forward, Lauren said she was “getting sick of getting my car melted”.

Police Scotland have now appealed for anyone who has information about the two incidents to come forward.

Rosyth firebug attacks witness appeal

Inspector Tony Rogers, of Fife community policing, said: “Thankfully nobody has been injured as a result of this reckless behaviour.

“On both occasions, bins appear to have been set on fire which has subsequently spread to nearby parked cars and caused significant damage.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated within our community and I would ask anyone with any information to come forward and speak to police.

“I would also ask anyone that has possible dashcam or CCTV footage of the area to get in touch with officers.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 quoting incident number 3161 of Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 or at RosythCPT@Scotland.pnn.police.uk.