Leslie House restoration underway 12 years on from devastating blaze

Restoration work on Leslie House, which has sat derelict for years, is set to get underway after plans were approved last year.

The 17th-century mansion house was devastated by fire in 2009, and was seen as one of Scotland’s most ‘at risk’ Grade A listed properties.

Locals recently spotted signs saying restoration would finally get underway at the property, situated in woodland between Leslie and Glenrothes.

Fife Councillors gave the green light in October 2020 to plans by Byzantian Developments to turn Leslie House into 28 apartments.

It’s understood work was delayed slightly due to the coronavirus crisis, but construction workers are now set to get to work.

An access path around the site has been closed for safety reasons, with a sign posted apologising for any inconvenience.

Since a blaze at the property more than a decade ago destroyed its roof it has been left largely to the elements. It has also been targeted by vandals.

Byzantian Developments won approval for its plans in October 2020, and in addition to 28 apartments, the group will also build eight new homes on the site.

Some in the local community had objected to the plans, and councillors said they had backed the “least worst” option.

‘This is one of Scotland’s most important historic buildings’

Speaking after plans were approved, Christine Stewart, architect with Davidson Baxter Partnership who designed the plans, said: “This is one of Scotland’s most important historic buildings. Since the fire of 2009, hopes of its restoration appeared to be dashed and its condition worsens each year that passes.

“These latest designs are the result of extensive consultation with key stakeholders, including council planners and Historic Environment Scotland.

“We’re delighted that the members of the planning committee have (unanimously) approved the plans, in effect saving this special building and its grounds for generations to come.”

Byzantian Developments were not immediately available for comment.