Burntisland Fair returns from Covid lockdown as revellers line up for rides

Burntisland Fair opened on Tuesday after fears coronavirus would force its cancellation for a second year.

Organisers announced the popular funfair would return to Fife after originally cancelling it earlier this year.

After talks with Fife Council and the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions it was announced the fair would open on July 6 on Burntisland Links.

It is expected the funfair will run for five weeks, with people travelling from across Fife during the school holidays.

Promising a Covid safe environment, organisers said they are working to current restrictions and guidance.

“You do not have to book to come to the fair you can just show up,” a spokesperson said.

“During peak times you may have to wait to come in as we are only allowed so many people in at any one point.

“If you are queuing please social distance and queue where the stewards tell you to,” they added.

“When entering the fair please use the track and trace and hand sanitizer and social distance when and where you can.

“We know this is different than normal please be patient this is new to all of us we will be doing our best to keep you in a Covid safe environment.

“But above all else please have fun.”

Announcing the funfair would go ahead last month, Paul Vaughan, Fife Council’s head of communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Following extensive discussions, the Scottish section of the Showmen’s Guild will be running the Burntisland Fair this year.

“The event will run for six weeks from July 5 on the Links in Burntisland.”