Passenger injured during train ‘operating incident’ on Fife Circle

A female passenger required medical treatment after what has been described as an “operational incident” onboard a train in Fife.

Initially it was said the woman had “taken unwell” at Inverkeithing on Thursday afternoon but it is now understood she fell when the train stopped suddenly.

Rail operator London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has launched an investigation.

Services were delayed for around four hours on the Fife Circle and to and from Edinburgh following the incident.

A spokesman for LNER said: “We are aware of a customer requiring medical attention onboard a service at Inverkeithing on Thursday July 8 2021.

“This was due to an operating incident currently under investigation.

“We will be in contact with the customer to offer our continued support and best wishes.”

The train stopped to allow the woman to be removed to a waiting ambulance.

A passenger who had been on the train at the time said: “The train in front had to slam the brakes on due a fault on the line and the passenger fell and hurt her head.”

NEW: The emergency services are attending to a passenger who has taken unwell a train service at Inverkeithing. We're working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated. ^Chris pic.twitter.com/ZOQobrfPwg — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 8, 2021

ScotRail alerted passengers to the disruption on social media, saying on Twitter that services had been delayed or changed after a passenger became unwell.

The statement said: “The emergency services are attending to a passenger who has taken unwell [on] a train service at Inverkeithing.

“We’re working closely with emergency services during this time.”

Services resumed at around 4pm but disruption continued for several hours.