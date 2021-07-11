Euro 2020 final: England and Italy fans in Dundee and Fife prepare for the big game

Italy and England supporters from Tayside and Fife are preparing for this weekend’s Euro final, as tensions build ahead of the big game.

So far both teams have taken on tough opponents, with the Italians beating Spain on penalties in the semi-finals and England taking out Germany in the round of 16.

However, Sunday’s game will be the hardest either of the two have faced, with opinions mixed on who will come out on top.

‘Every game feels like the first game’

Across Dundee, members of the city’s Italian population have been readying themselves for the fixture.

One man who is sure to be cheering on the Azzurri is 88-year-old Italian immigrant Peppino Lapadula.

The pensioner, who moved to Scotland 61 years ago, will be watching the match with his wife Betty and their grandchildren.

He said: “It feels brilliant, I’ve been watching Italy for a very long time and every game feels like the first game, even after all these years.

“I’m a crazy football fan.”

Scottish support

The pair are also happy to have the support of their Scottish friends and neighbours who plan to root for the Italian side due to Scotland’s rivalry with their opponents.

Peppino said: “It’s good to have this from the Scottish people, that kind of support is very helpful.”

Betty added: “We’re going to have a good, strong backing which is great.

“The Italians aren’t going to have that many seats in Wembley, so it’s nice to have some support up here.”

Emilio Loffreda, another Italian immigrant, is also thankful for the encouragement from his adopted country.

“It’s lovely to have that support,” he said.

“We are Italians, we have those passports, but when we go over to Italy for maybe two or three weeks we do say: ‘time to go back to Scotland.’

“It is my home too.”

Italians expecting a good result

Both Peppino and Emilio are expecting good things from Roberto Mancini’s team, with the latter saying: “I’m excited because these Italians are very perseverant.

“England are a good side, but the new Italian manager, he’s been very useful.

“When he speaks to the players, the way he speaks is like a friend.

“I’ll be watching it in the house with my son and we are planning to tune into the Italian station for the commentary.”

Lucky England fan travels to Wembley

Meanwhile, one lucky England fan has travelled the length of the country to watch the match.

Jody Shuttlewood, a Three Lions supporter from Dalgety Bay, managed to snag tickets to the final through his work.

The 43-year-old, who originally hails from Buckinghamshire, has already made his way to the capital where he is eagerly awaiting the big game.

He said: “It’s pretty amazing that we’re here.

“I think that most people born before a certain date won’t be able to remember what happened in ’66, so it’s madly exciting for me.

“Hopefully whatever happens is going to bring the country together after what has been a pretty difficult 16 months.

“I’m especially excited to see Kane and Stirling play together but I think more than anything I’m just looking forward to feeling the atmosphere and the occasion itself.”

Optimistic

Like his Italian counterparts, Jody is optimistic about his team’s chances.

“It’s going to be 2-1 to England,’ he said.

“With the second goal coming in extra time.

“It’s going to be close, both have played really well and beaten some strong teams to get where they are.”

However, some England fans are a little less optimistic about the outcome.

John Gooda, who is also from Dalgetty Bay, said: “I really don’t know.

“I think it’s fair to say that going into this Italy are the favourites, they’ve got great form right now and a lot of games unbeaten.

“Still, if we’re playing the way we have been we’ve got a good chance.

“I’m so proud of Gareth Southgate and of the whole team, it feels amazing to be where we are.”