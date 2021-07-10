Man arrested after alleged disturbance in Kennoway triggers major police response

A man has been arrested after a major police response was triggered in Kennoway on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses say at least six police vans and vehicles descended on Bishops’s Court off the A916 road in Kennoway shortly before 1.30pm on Saturday July 10.

The response follows reports of an alleged disturbance outside shops in Bishop’s Court.

Police have confirmed that one male has been taken into custody following the incident.

Officers remain at the scene as an investigation continues.

As a result, traffic in the area was halted for a time as officers attended the alert.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A man has been arrested after officers were called to the Bishop’s Court area of Kennoway at around 1.25pm on Saturday, 10 July, following a report of a man causing a disturbance.

“Officers remain at the scene conducting inquiries.”