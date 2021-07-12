Fife Army veteran Adam tackles kingdom’s coastal path in training for SSAFA charity London marathon

Fife’s Coastal Path is being used as a warm-up track for an Army veteran’s assault on the London marathon later this year.

Adam Batterham, from Leven, is taking on the capital challenge in October in the hope of raising £2,500 for armed forces charity SSAFA.

It is the 42-year-old’s way of thanking the organisation for the lifeline support it has provided for himself and his wife during a difficult year.

Adam’s preparations including walking the near 120-mile coastal path from Kincardine to the Tay Bridge over three days this week.

Adam was a chef with the Royal Logistic Corps and served 15 years in the Army after joining at the age of 16.

He completed four operational tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as serving for six months in Belize.

His wife, Jackie, was in the Royal Navy for eight years. The couple moved to Scotland in 2019.

Adam said he decided to run the London Marathon to raise money for SSAFA after the charity supported both of them through personal challenges.

Difficult 2020

Adam said: “Like everyone, 2020 was tough for me and Jackie.

“As well as me struggling with PTSD and other mental health issues, she suffered two heart attacks.”

“When I first left the Army, SSAFA supported me with a deposit for rent and to buy essentials.

“SSAFA helped with white goods and other furniture when Jackie and I set up home together.

“They helped yet again with more furniture for our move to Scotland.”

“They‘ve also backed me to complete a Building for Heroes construction building maintenance course that’s provided me with new skills in property maintenance and basic construction.”

“I’m delighted to have been selected to run the London Marathon for SSAFA.

“I’m taking on this challenge to prove that anything is possible with motivation and support, and to show SSAFA how grateful I am for all their help since I left the Army.

Adam added: “I’m hoping to raise £2,500 for SSAFA and as well as receiving the unstinting generosity of my family and friends.

“I’m looking forward to my Scottish expedition to get on the road towards that target.”

You can support Adam’s fundraising effort here.