Woman, 63, robbed by teen on bike in East Neuk of Fife

Police are appealing for information following the robbery of a woman in the East Neuk of Fife by a teenager on a bike.

A carrier bag was taken from the 63-year-old woman by a teenage male on a bicycle.

Members of the public stepped in the assist the woman, and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened around at around 1pm on Saturday, July 10, near to Willow House Nursing Home on Toll Road in the Cellardyke area of Fife.

The suspect is described as being a teenager of around 16-years-old, wearing a dark beanie hat, police in Fife said.

He was said to have been riding a dark coloured bike when the crime took place.

Detectives launch public appeal

Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie, from Levenmouth Police Station, said: “We’re hoping to hear from anyone with any information on the crime and also anyone who can identify either the suspect on the bike or the woman who stopped to assist the victim.

“Any information could prove useful to our investigation. Please call police on 101, quoting incident 3061 of July 11.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”