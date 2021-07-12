Baaack to safety: Police herd 40 sheep from road in Fife

A flock of around 40 sheep that escaped from a field in Fife on Monday morning have been safely returned.

Police were called to the Toll Road in Kincardine to deal with the herd, after it made an escape bid from a nearby field.

South West Fife Police warned road users of potential disruption, but the sheep were herded safely back to their field by 10am.

They said on Twitter: “There’s about 40 sheep on the road at Toll Road, Kincardine, so there may be a wee delay or two if you’re heading in that direction.

“Some colleagues are on the way to round them up and get them baaaack to the field they’ve managed to escape from.”

The animals were returned to where they had come from within half an hour, officers said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30am on Monday July 12, we were called to the Toll Road area of Kincardine, following a report of a large number of sheep on the road.

“Officers attended and the sheep had been rounded back into the field by around 10am.”