Fife paedophile jailed after trying to lure schoolboys to his home to ‘play pool’

A Levenmouth paedophile who tried to lure two schoolboys to his home with the promise of a game of pool has been jailed for two years.

Jordan Stenhouse was already banned from having unsupervised communication with children when he approached the two boys, aged 12 and 13, and asked them if they would return to his home.

Stenhouse, who has been on remand at HMP Perth for almost eight months, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for a string of charges.

The 21-year-old behaved in a disorderly manner when he approached the two schoolboys – who cannot be named for legal reasons – on November 11 2020 and repeatedly asked them to come back to his home.

Followed boys onto bus

The boys were waiting for a bus at the Shorehead station in Leven when Stenhouse told them he had a pool table they could play on.

The court heard in April Stenhouse told the boys “everybody knew him” and he had had four children at his house recently.

Stenhouse asked which bus they were catching and repeatedly asked them to go to his home as their route went past it.

He later followed them onto the bus to apologise but when one of the boys called his mother, she contacted police.

On bail at the time, Stenhouse was under court-imposed orders not to have unsupervised contact with any child aged 15 or under, unless with another adult.

Child abuse images

Stenhouse also admitted possessing child abuse images a year before the bus station incident.

Between November 5 and November 7 2019, he took or permitted to be taken or made indecent photos or pseudo-photographs of children.

Officers from the Offender Management Unit requested to see the Buckhaven man’s Samsung mobile phone on November 8, a capability granted to them as part of Risk of Sexual Harm Order imposed on Stenhouse in 2018.

His search history included terms such as “young naked boys” and he had 25 images depicting sexual abuse of children between the ages of three and eight.

Stenhouse told the officers he had not downloaded any images but admitted searching for them and found it hard to stop looking.

Russian paedophile website

On another occasion, officers found him with an undisclosed Sony mobile with 61 indecent images on it.

These, mainly of teenage boys, had been accessed via a Russian photo-sharing website commonly used by paedophiles to exchange sexual abuse images.

He admitted possessing the images at an address in Den Walk, Buckhaven.

His defence solicitor explained that since spending time in prison, Stenhouse has “learned his lesson.”

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist sentenced Stenhouse to two years behind bars and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.

He told Stenhouse he runs a risk of spending most of his life in prison should his behaviour continue after his release.

His sentence was backdated to the start of his time on remand.