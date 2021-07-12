Fife charity ‘delighted’ as five new accessible lodges set to help local economy

A Fife charity is “delighted” to begin building five new accessible self-catering lodges in response to their growing popularity.

The Homelands Trust – based in Lundin Links – says the new lodges will be accessible for people with disabilities and life-limiting conditions as well as for their carers.

Works on the new lodges will begin on August 16, bringing the total number of lodges to nine.

Supporting small businesses

The charity hopes the expansion will benefit locals and visitors to the area alike.

Homelands Trust secretary Jan Kerr said: “For locals, it means money is being spent in the local economy.

“Many of our guests shop in the village and dine out locally, helping numerous small businesses in the area.

“For visitors to the lodges, it gives them easy access to a range of accessible tourist attractions in Levenmouth, the East Neuk, St Andrews, Dundee, Edinburgh, and across the Central Belt.”

She added: “It has helped to bring about improvements in accessibility in the area, with the creation of improved, inclusive play parks in Lundin Links, Largo and Letham Glen.

“Nearby, Silverburn Park now has an accessible route to the beach with further improvements planned.”

‘Desperately needed respite breaks’

The pandemic has delayed the charity’s expansion plans but it is now excited to be back on track.

General manager Simon Allan said: “After the Covid-related challenges of the last 18 months, we are delighted to be signing a contract with the Hadden Group who will help us realise our vision for five further accessible lodges.

“This second phase will allow us to provide many more desperately needed respite breaks and holidays to those who require the purpose-built, accessible accommodation currently provided by Homelands.”

Fundraising

The Homelands Trust has spent the last three years planning for the additional lodges and has raised funds to make the expansion possible.

Jan said: “Fundraising was done through grants from various smaller grant funders, private donations, sponsored events by staff, a crowdfunder, our annual strawberry fayre, and the sale of art and craft items made by those attending classes in the Paxton Centre, a community hub that sits in the grounds alongside the lodges.

“The Homelands Trust is grateful to everyone who has donated or has helped in our fundraising drive, including The Robertson Trust, The Edward Gostling Trust, The Albert Hunt Trust and Charity Bank.”