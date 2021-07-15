News / Local / Fife ‘I’ll see you on the other side’: Fife soldier Liam Tasker describes ‘fantastic life’ in letter written in event of his death By Stephen Stewart July 15 2021, 7.00am Updated: July 16 2021, 2.35pm Before Liam Tasker went off to fight on the frontline in Afghanistan, he sat down and wrote a heartfelt three page letter only to be opened by his family in the event of his death. Lance Corporal Liam Tasker and his Springer spaniel Theo Now, it is one of his mum Jane Duffy’s most prized possessions – a vital link to a beloved son who never returned home. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]