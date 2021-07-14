Cupar mum joins Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie in MS appeal

A Cupar mum living with multiple sclerosis (MS) is starring in a charity campaign featuring Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie.

Shirley Reise, 36, features in the MS Society film along with celebrities who have a close personal connection to MS.

In the video, a judging panel is made up of people living with MS – and celebrities ‘audition’ to join #TeamStopMS and help fund life-changing research.

It sees Kit taking part in a bucket collection with Breeders and New Tricks actor Alun Armstrong.

The audition also shows Rose taking part in a bikeathon fundraiser hosted by Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills.

Chef Ainsley Harriott and comedian Ivo Graham also take to the stage and try to impress Shirley and her fellow judges.

Scotland has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with over 15,000 living with the condition.

MS involves the damage of nerves in the body, making it hard to complete everyday tasks such as walking, talking, eating or thinking.

Earlier this week, a groundbreaking take-at-home drug for those with MS was approved for use in Scotland.

But there is no treatment available to stop someone becoming more disabled as their condition advances.

Shirley was diagnosed with relapsing MS in 2017 and says her treatment so far has been life-changing.

She said: “I didn’t have huge expectations when I started taking a treatment, but for me it’s been incredibly effective.

“Treatment has given me my quality of life back, and it’s all thanks to the amazing progress that’s been made in MS research.

‘I can be a mum and go to work’

“A decade or two ago I wouldn’t have had access to this treatment.

“But thanks to research I’m able to have a normal life, I can be a mum, go to work and contribute to society.

“I’m doing a psychology degree, and I’m still able to look after all our animals – a couple of horses, two golden retrievers and two baby goslings.”

But Shirley fears for people who may not have access to MS treatment.

She said: “Although I’ve been able to get my quality of life back, I worry about the people that haven’t.

“Lots of people with progressive MS still don’t have access to treatment. Everyone deserves the same access to treatment that I have, whatever their type of MS is.

“I think we all have a duty to make that happen.”