Man shot in head by BB handgun on Kirkcaldy street

A Fife man who shot his victim in the head and body with a BB handgun has been warned by a sheriff actions like his “attract custodial sentences.”

25-year-old Calum Watson, of Templehall Avenue, Kirkcaldy, admitted assaulting Alan Anderson on September 6.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the pair had met at about 8.30am as Watson’s girlfriend had suspected he may be responsible for the absence of registration plates from Mr Anderson’s vehicle.

Depute Fiscal Ron Hay said: “The accused was holding what appeared to be a black gun.”

Watson fired the gun, leaving Mr Anderson with superficial wounds, having been struck by several pellets.

Watson also pled guilty to brandishing a metal pole at Mr Watson, as well as presenting an imitation firearm at him and discharging the weapon.

Mr Anderson, who was outside Watson’s home address, was struck on the head and body by pellets from the weapon.

The court heard Watson’s weapon was not considered powerful enough to be considered a firearm but fit the criteria for an imitation firearm.

Mr Hay explained police found ammunition in the street was consistent with that fired by the gun and identical pellets were also found in Watson’s pockets.

Further offence

Watson also pled guilty to, on August 8, engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive to his partner or ex-partner.

Watson repeatedly attended her home uninvited, repeatedly pressed her buzzer, shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner and referred to her in a derogatory manner.

Watson’s defence solicitor David Bell said he accepts it is “a very serious first offence.”

Sheriff James Williamson said: “Be under no illusion, this type of behaviour attracts custodial sentences.”

The Sheriff deferred sentencing until August 10 to allow for reports.