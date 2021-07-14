Body of a man found on Kirkcaldy beach

A man’s body has been found at a beach in Kirkcaldy.

Police have sealed off Kirkcaldy Promenade following the discovery on Wednesday morning.

The body was found at around 7am.

A bystander said there were two transit vans, an unmarked police car and six police officers at the scene.

He said: “A section of the esplanade across from Lidl was corned off with police tape.

“Then the police removed the tape and corned off the entire slip way and blocked it with a police van.”

Emergency services at the scene

Emergency services were at the scene for several hours and police inquiries are still ongoing.

The cause of death has not been confirmed as police work to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 7am on Wednesday, 14 July, police received a report of the body of a man found on the beach at Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A shock to the community

The sudden death has left many in the nearby community shocked.

Rena Boston, a resident of seven years, said: “I’ve got young grandsons and it doesn’t make me feel too great to see this kind of thing going on.

“It’s just so sad.

“I know what state something like this puts families in, and he’s bound to have parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters out there.”

Another resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “We’ve only been here six years so I don’t know how often this type of thing has happened before.

“It’s just shocking and sad, especially when it’s so close to home.

“I saw it on social media this morning and checked out my window.

“I saw loads of police out there but I couldn’t see what was going on.”