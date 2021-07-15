Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fife 15-year-old drove at police officer during high-speed escape bid along viaduct

By Kirsty McIntosh
July 15 2021, 8.30am Updated: July 15 2021, 9.02am
The youngster sped over the Leslie viaduct
An unlicensed teenage biker nearly mowed down a police officer as he sped along a Fife footpath.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, was spotted riding around Leslie without a helmet.

When the boy spotted officers he made off along a pavement.

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Hannan told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “At about 1pm on the day in question, the police were on mobile patrol in the Glenrothes area.

“They were carrying out unrelated enquiries at a business premises when they saw a small, white pit motorbike driving by.

“They noticed it because the accused was driving without a helmet.”

Hurtled away at excessive speed

She continued: “He sped down the road and out of sight and they carried out a street search for him.

“When they turned into Roxburgh Road in Glenrothes they saw him driving at excessive speed.

“He did a 180 degree turn and began hurtling away from officers at excessive speed.

“He drove onto the pavement and went down a wooded path towards the viaduct connecting Glenwood Road and Leslie.

A pit bike. Shutterstock.

“When a police officer made his way to the start of the viaduct the accused came flying out of the walkway, narrowly missing a member of the public who had to take evasive action to avoid himself being knocked down.

“PC Lumsden made his way to the Leslie end of the viaduct.

“He as standing in the middle of the path and made a hand signal telling the accused to stop.

“The accused made no attempt to stop and kept driving at PC Lumsden at speed, narrowly missing him and sped off into the Leslie area.

“A short time later police made contact with the accused by phone.

“They agreed to meet him in Valley Drive.

“He turned up without the bike and was cautioned and charged.”

‘Wholly irresponsible’

The teenager’s solicitor said he was still in education and thus, unable to pay a fine.

He said: “He accepts it was wholly irresponsible.

“He was acting completely out of character at the time.”

Viaduct linking Leslie to Glenrothes. DCT Media

The teenager, who is from the Glenrothes area, admitted riding the unregistered motorcycle carelessly on May 23 last year.

He further admitted driving without a licence and without insurance.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney disqualified the teenager from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

