ScotRail trains between Fife and Edinburgh restart after points failure causes disruption

A points failure at Haymarket in Edinburgh which caused disruption to ScotRail trains from the capital to Fife has now been resolved.

Network Rail Scotland had told travellers to expect disruption after the issue was first reported on Thursday afternoon.

ScotRail services from Edinburgh to Fife were able to restart shortly after 2:30pm.

Trains from Edinburgh to Fife restart

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “A points failure at Haymarket West Junction earlier today is affecting services travelling from Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street, Dunblane and Fife.

“Our engineers have been on site since 13:05, have fixed the fault and services are beginning to return to normal.

“Please check with ScotRail for latest service information”.

In a post on Twitter, ScotRail said some services may still be subject to delays and cancellations.

UPDATE: The fault has been fixed, and we're working hard to get services back on schedule, but some services will still be cancelled, delayed or revised. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 15, 2021

“The fault has been fixed, and we’re working hard to get services back on schedule, but some services will still be cancelled, delayed or revised,” the operator said.

A number of replacement bus services had been announced by ScotRail, and ticket acceptance was put in place with Stagecoach.