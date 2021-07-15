Burst pipe leaves Glenrothes residents with water problems for second time this week

Residents in the Genrothes area were hit with water supply issues for the second time in just two days after another burst pipe.

People in the town were first left without water on Tuesday evening when work in the area caused a water pipe to break.

The issue was resolved that night, but residents were once again left with water supply problems after further damage was reported on Thursday.

Those living in Glenrothes, Markinch and Coaltown of Wemyss were told to expect problems such as low water pressure, discoloured water and a loss of normal water supply.

The damage has now been repaired, however residents have been warned that further work will be needed in the future.

A spokesman said: “Scottish Water has started restoring normal water supplies to customers after repairing a burst water main in Glenrothes today.

“Some properties in parts of the Glenrothes, Markinch and Coaltown of Wemyss areas were affected by a loss of normal water supply, low water pressure or discoloured water following the burst earlier today.

“The burst was connected to ongoing work in the area this week and we are very sorry for the inconvenience to affected customers and thank them for their patience and understanding.”

More work needed in future

The company added: “When normal water supplies were restored might have depended on the location of affected properties on our network.

“Customers may also experience cloudy water as it is restored, which can happen after a burst and disruption. Affected customers should run the cold water tap in their kitchen gently until the water runs clear.

“There will be a need to do further work in the area in the coming weeks.

“When this work is planned we will notify customers and stakeholders in advance of any likely impact to water supply and apply every effort to minimise disruption.”