News / Local / Fife

Bright future ahead for additional support needs cookery project after securing new premises

By Amie Flett
July 15 2021, 2.39pm Updated: July 15 2021, 4.44pm
Team members of The Sunshine Kitchen
Team members of The Sunshine Kitchen at work in the new base.

A cookery project for adults with additional support needs has been saved after being left without premises.

The lease for the former base of Fife’s Sunshine Kitchen ran out, leaving the volunteers with nowhere to go.

Now culture charity OnFife has given  The Sunshine Kitchen team access to Rothes Halls in Glenrothes.

The Sunshine Kitchen was set up in Cupar three years ago and offers young adults with lifelong neurological conditions a safe space to learn how make food to sell at local markets and events.

The Glenrothes theatre will enable the work-based community venture to build on its success at the Scottish Learning Disability Awards in 2019.

Local produce

The project emphasises using local produce as well as providing catering services to other groups and supplying a café with regular deliveries of soup and bread.

Gayle Nelson, project manager of the Sunshine Kitchen, said they are trilled to be supported by OnFife.

Judy Rae, OnFife’s head of business development with Gayle Nelson, project manager of the Sunshine Kitchen.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive such invaluable support from OnFife.

“This has been key in allowing our project to continue, and is of enormous benefit to the young adults we work with, who come from all over Fife to undertake these work-based activities with us.”

OnFife

OnFife manages and operates theatres, libraries, museums, galleries and cultural partnerships on behalf of Fife Council.

Judy Rae, OnFife’s head of business development, said: “We’re excited to be part of this brilliant project.

“As an organisation with a strong community focus, OnFife is delighted to support the Sunshine Kitchen’s invaluable work.”

