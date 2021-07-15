Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Covid: New vaccine drop-in clinics announced for anyone over 18 in Fife

By Alasdair Clark
July 15 2021, 4.01pm Updated: July 15 2021, 4.04pm
Covid vaccine administered
New drop-in coronavirus vaccine clinics have been announced by NHS Fife.

New coronavirus vaccine drop-in clinics are opening in Fife as the kingdom’s health board ramps up its efforts to get locals jabbed.

Clinics have been announced for Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Methil, Glenrothes and St Andrews.

Anyone over the age of 18 who has not had their first dose of the vaccine will be able to drop in without an appointment.

NHS Fife says the clinics will also be available for people who have waited eight weeks or more since their first vaccine.

The MHRA has warned there is are "extremely rare" heart inflammation side effects associated with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid vaccines.
Anyone over 18 can attend the coronavirus vaccine clinics in Fife.

Vaccination will also be open to people who do not live in Fife, such as those who work in the kingdom but live elsewhere.

It comes after 19 new deaths from coronavirus were reported on Thursday, with 2,086 new cases confirmed.

Ben Hannan, NHS Fife’s chief pharmacist, said: “By providing these extra drop-in clinics we want to make it easier than ever for people to access the Covid-19 vaccination.

“The process is simple, all you need to do is turn up – you don’t need any documentation or ID – our vaccination teams will be able to access everything we need from their computers.

It is important we take advantage of the vaccine so that we can gain more freedoms

“It is really important that we all take the opportunity to be vaccinated when we can. It is the best chance we have of getting life back to normal with minimal disruption and restrictions.”

Mr Hannan added: “As things open more it is important that we do take advantage of the vaccine so that we can gain more freedoms and protect others.

“The vaccine helps us protect others as it reduces the possibility of transmitting the virus and getting as many people vaccinated as possible helps stop the spread of Covid-19, which will help stop the mutation and development of new variations of the virus.

“There are so many good reasons to get the vaccine and we hope that as many people as possible will visit our drop-in clinics over the next few days.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier