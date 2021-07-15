Covid: New vaccine drop-in clinics announced for anyone over 18 in Fife

New coronavirus vaccine drop-in clinics are opening in Fife as the kingdom’s health board ramps up its efforts to get locals jabbed.

Clinics have been announced for Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Methil, Glenrothes and St Andrews.

Anyone over the age of 18 who has not had their first dose of the vaccine will be able to drop in without an appointment.

NHS Fife says the clinics will also be available for people who have waited eight weeks or more since their first vaccine.

Vaccination will also be open to people who do not live in Fife, such as those who work in the kingdom but live elsewhere.

It comes after 19 new deaths from coronavirus were reported on Thursday, with 2,086 new cases confirmed.

Ben Hannan, NHS Fife’s chief pharmacist, said: “By providing these extra drop-in clinics we want to make it easier than ever for people to access the Covid-19 vaccination.

“The process is simple, all you need to do is turn up – you don’t need any documentation or ID – our vaccination teams will be able to access everything we need from their computers.

It is important we take advantage of the vaccine so that we can gain more freedoms

“It is really important that we all take the opportunity to be vaccinated when we can. It is the best chance we have of getting life back to normal with minimal disruption and restrictions.”

Mr Hannan added: “As things open more it is important that we do take advantage of the vaccine so that we can gain more freedoms and protect others.

“The vaccine helps us protect others as it reduces the possibility of transmitting the virus and getting as many people vaccinated as possible helps stop the spread of Covid-19, which will help stop the mutation and development of new variations of the virus.

“There are so many good reasons to get the vaccine and we hope that as many people as possible will visit our drop-in clinics over the next few days.”