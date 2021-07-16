Glenrothes girl, 15, traced safe and well in Dundee after overnight search

A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Glenrothes – prompting an overnight search by family members – has been traced safe and well.

Nakeisha Muir was seen leaving the town’s Kerra Place at around 10.50am on Thursday.

Police Scotland launched an appeal for help to trace her on Friday afternoon.

The force has now confirmed the youngster has been found.

A spokesman added: “Police Scotland can confirm that 15-year-old Nakeisha Muir, who had been reported missing from Glenrothes, has been traced safe and well in Dundee.

“We’d like to thank the public for their assistance.”