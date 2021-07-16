Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Police investigating unexplained death of man, 48, in Cardenden

By Katy Scott
July 16 2021, 11.35am Updated: July 16 2021, 11.39am
police cardenden
Police were called to the scene in Cardenden on Thursday evening

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a 48-year-old man at a house in Cardenden.

Emergency services were called to Whitehall Avenue at around 6.45pm on Thursday.

Officers are now trying to find out how the man died.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in Whitehall Avenue in Cardenden at around 6.45pm on Thursday July 15 following the sudden death of a 48-year-old man.

Police report death to procurator fiscal

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Anyone with information relating to the incident should call 101.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crimestoppers line 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier