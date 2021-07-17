Man arrested after three-vehicle M90 crash leaves two in hospital

A man has been arrested following a three vehicle crash on Saturday that resulted in two people being taken to hospital.

The M90 crash, near the Queensferry Crossing, prompted major disruption on Saturday, with two people rushed to hospital.

The road was blocked northbound for several hours between junction 2 and junction 2A following the collision at around 10:50am on July 17.

A 59-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment as a result.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a 3 vehicle crash on the M90 around 10.45am on Saturday 17 July.

“A 59-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

“A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“All roads have now re-opened.”

Pictures from the scene showed a number of emergency vehicles in attendance, including police and fire crews.

Traffic Scotland advised motorists travelling on Saturday of a 40-minute delay from the Queensferry Crossing due to the RTC.

Bus operator Stagecoach announced it had been forced to divert a number of Halbeath and Inverkeithing services as a result of the incident.

Lengthy queues leave many stuck

One drone operator on Twitter caught video of the huge tailbacks caused by the RTC.

Queues several miles long could be seen in the aerial video shared on social media.

Many of those stuck in their vehicle were left searching for updates after being queued for over an hour.

Traffic Scotland cameras appeared to show several people who were stuck in the queue had left their vehicles.

One of those unable to move was an ice cream van, with people saying they had been handing out ice cream to others trapped on the M90.