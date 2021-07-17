Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Man arrested after three-vehicle M90 crash leaves two in hospital

By Alasdair Clark
July 17 2021, 11.38am Updated: July 17 2021, 6.30pm

A man has been arrested following a three vehicle crash on Saturday that resulted in two people being taken to hospital.

The M90 crash, near the Queensferry Crossing, prompted major disruption on Saturday, with two people rushed to hospital.

The road was blocked northbound for several hours between junction 2 and junction 2A following the collision at around 10:50am on July 17.

A 59-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment as a result.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a 3 vehicle crash on the M90 around 10.45am on Saturday 17 July.

“A 59-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

“A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“All roads have now re-opened.”

Pictures from the scene showed a number of emergency vehicles in attendance, including police and fire crews.

M90 traffic camera
Traffic cameras showed people had left their vehicles

Traffic Scotland advised motorists travelling on Saturday of a 40-minute delay from the Queensferry Crossing due to the RTC.

Bus operator Stagecoach announced it had been forced to divert a number of Halbeath and Inverkeithing services as a result of the incident.

Lengthy queues leave many stuck

One drone operator on Twitter caught video of the huge tailbacks caused by the RTC.

Queues several miles long could be seen in the aerial video shared on social media.

Many of those stuck in their vehicle were left searching for updates after being queued for over an hour.

Traffic Scotland cameras appeared to show several people who were stuck in the queue had left their vehicles.

One of those unable to move was an ice cream van, with people saying they had been handing out ice cream to others trapped on the M90.

