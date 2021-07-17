Man’s body found in Glenrothes as Fife police launch investigation

Police Scotland officers in Fife have launched an investigation after man’s body was found in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police officers were first called to the scene in Glenrothes at around 1:40am following reports of a man injured in the street.

It was confirmed a man had later been pronounced dead at the scene at Boblingen Way after emergency services arrived.

Concerned locals shared pictures and videos of a police cordon that has been put in place.

Video from the scene shows a number of officers standing around a patch of woodland in Glenrothes.

Emergency vehicles were also reported in the Forres Drive area, with part of Boblingen Way cordoned off.

One local told The Courier: “They’ve been here since the early hours and there’s around five police vans and a forensics tent.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Boblingen Way, Glenrothes around 1.40am on Saturday July 17 to reports a man was injured in the street.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, and inquiries are ongoing.”