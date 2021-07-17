News / Local / Fife Fife man found injured after weekend disturbance in Lochgelly By Alasdair Clark July 17 2021, 1.43pm Updated: July 17 2021, 2.07pm Police and the ambulance service were called shortly before 9pm A man was injured following a disturbance in Lochgelly on Friday evening, police have said. Officers were called to Chapel Street in Lochgelly just before 9pm on Friday, July 16, following reports of a disturbance. Concerned locals had taken to social media after seeing a large emergency service presence in the area. An ambulance was on the scene as well as several police vehicles following reports to the emergency services. A Police Scotland spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing after a 47-year-old man was found injured. They said: “We were called to Chapel Street, Lochgelly around 8.50pm on Friday 16 July, to reports of a disturbance. “A 47-year-old man was found injured and inquiries are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close