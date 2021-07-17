Fife man found injured after weekend disturbance in Lochgelly

A man was injured following a disturbance in Lochgelly on Friday evening, police have said.

Officers were called to Chapel Street in Lochgelly just before 9pm on Friday, July 16, following reports of a disturbance.

Concerned locals had taken to social media after seeing a large emergency service presence in the area.

An ambulance was on the scene as well as several police vehicles following reports to the emergency services.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing after a 47-year-old man was found injured.

They said: “We were called to Chapel Street, Lochgelly around 8.50pm on Friday 16 July, to reports of a disturbance.

“A 47-year-old man was found injured and inquiries are ongoing.”