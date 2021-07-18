Police launch murder inquiry after man’s body found in Glenrothes

Police are appealing for information following the murder of a 41-year-old man in Glenrothes.

Mark Deavin was found on the town’s Boblingen Way – near Lomond Business Park – on Saturday July 17.

Officers were called at around 1.40am following reports of a man being found injured on the footpath.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Much loved brother and uncle’

In a statement his family said: “We are completely devastated by his murder. He was a much loved brother and uncle and will be sorely missed by all.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston, of the major investigation team, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw Mark on Friday evening or into the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Likewise we would like to talk to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Boblingen Way in the early hours of Saturday morning.”

He added: “We have set up a website to give members of the public access to an online form which sends information directly to the inquiry team.

Information can be given anonymously

“You can choose to remain anonymous when submitting information.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0413 of 17 July 2021.”

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”