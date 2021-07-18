Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Police launch murder inquiry after man’s body found in Glenrothes

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 18 2021, 8.10pm Updated: July 19 2021, 9.30am
Mark Deavin
Police are appealing for information following the murder of a 41-year-old man in Glenrothes.

Mark Deavin was found on the town’s Boblingen Way – near Lomond Business Park – on Saturday July 17.

Officers were called at around 1.40am following reports of a man being found injured on the footpath.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Much loved brother and uncle’

In a statement his family said: “We are completely devastated by his murder. He was a much loved brother and uncle and will be sorely missed by all.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston, of the major investigation team, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw Mark on Friday evening or into the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Likewise we would like to talk to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Boblingen Way in the early hours of Saturday morning.”

He added: “We have set up a website to give members of the public access to an online form which sends information directly to the inquiry team.

Information can be given anonymously

“You can choose to remain anonymous when submitting information.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0413 of 17 July 2021.”

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

