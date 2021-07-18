Police appeal for information after Fife murder

Police are appealing for information following the murder of a 41-year-old man in Fife.

Mark Deavin was found injured in Glenrothes on Saturday. He was declared dead at the scene.

Much loved uncle and brother

His devastated family have described Mark as a much loved uncle and brother.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Detectives in Glenrothes are appealing for information following the murder of a 41-year-old man in the town.

“Mark Deavin was found injured in Boblingen Way around 1.40am on Saturday, July, 17 2021 and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police officers were first called to the scene in Glenrothes at around 1:40am following reports of a man injured in the street.

The spokesman said Mark’s family have issued a statement paying tribute to him.

He said: “His family have asked us to release a statement on their behalf: “We are completely devastated by his murder.

“He was a much loved brother and uncle and will be sorely missed by all.”

Police appeal

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston of the Major Investigation Team, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw Mark on Friday evening or into the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Likewise we would like to talk to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Boblingen Way in the early hours of Saturday morning.”

He added: “We have set up a website to give members of the public access to an online form which sends information directly to the enquiry team.

“You can chose to remain anonymous when submitting information.”

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quotng reference 0413 of 17 July, 2021.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The MIPP portal can be accessed here:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S20-PO1

Concerned locals shared pictures and videos of a police cordon that was put in place following the incident.