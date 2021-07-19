Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Fife Zoo confirms reopening plans after Ladybank attraction hit by second fire in a year

By Katy Scott
July 19 2021, 11.21am Updated: July 19 2021, 11.41am
The barn that was damaged during the fire at Fife Zoo.

Bosses at Fife Zoo hope to reopen the attraction on Tuesday after it was hit by its second fire in a year.

The zoo, near Ladybank, was forced to close on Sunday after the blaze engulfed a barn, a caravan and a car.

In a statement, the zoo confirmed that no animals or people had been harmed.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The statement said: “It has been a difficult day at the zoo but everyone, people and animals, is safe.

“The zoo facilities, animal enclosures and visitor areas were unaffected.

“Once again we thank you for all the love and support you have shown us in these difficult times.

“The community in Fife has given us so much and we want to continue developing so that we can give all that love back to you.

“We will be back open for Tuesday and we hope you can join us in the endeavour of continuing to build the best little zoo in Scotland.”

The zoo – which opened in 2019 – was hit by a blaze in July last year.

The fire destroyed its soft play centre just days after it was able to reopen from the first coronavirus lockdown.

