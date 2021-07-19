Missing Cowdenbeath man traced as public sightings of van lead police to Freuchie

Police searching for a 39-year-old man reported missing from Cowdenbeath say he has been traced.

Officers had been searching for Mark Slimming, who was last seen driving a work van at around 7.30am on Monday on Watson Street.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Police Scotland can confirm that missing man Mark Slimming has been traced.

‘Located as a direct result of vehicle sightings’

“The 39-year-old from the Cowdenbeath area was last seen at around 7.30am this morning and was traced safely shortly after 3pm in the Freuchie area.

“Officers wish to thank the public for their assistance with our appeals for information.

“Mark was located as a direct result of people reporting sighting of his vehicle which directed officers to him.”