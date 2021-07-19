Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

‘It’s shocking to know someone has been murdered yards from my door’ — Residents stunned as Glenrothes murder probe continues

By Ross Gardiner and Neil Henderson
July 19 2021, 3.34pm Updated: July 19 2021, 7.12pm
Police at the scene of the murder in Glenrothes
Police at the scene of the murder in Glenrothes

Residents in the area of a weekend Fife murder have told how they were woken by loud voices and flashing torches as the probe into the death continued on Monday.

Police launched a murder investigation after the body of Mark Deavin was found on a Glenrothes footpath at 1.40am on Saturday.

The 41-year-old was discovered on the town’s Boblingen Way and the following evening, police confirmed he had been murdered.

As detectives and forensics officers worked, a large cordon was set up in the town, stretching along the length of much of the footpath.

Police believe Mark Deavin died where he was found in Glenrothes

Police erected tents in two areas within the cordon, one next to a small play area at Forres Drive.

Woken by voices

Residents told The Courier of their shock as they woke to the grim news.

A Forres Drive resident, who lives close to where Mr Deavin’s body was found, said he was disturbed in the early hours to a large police presence.

“I was woken by the flashing blue lights so looked out of the bedroom window to see police all over the street.

“Police taped off the street a short time later.

“It’s pretty shocking to know that someone has been murdered just yards from my door.”

A police cordon was set up after Mr Deavin’s body was found.

Another man, from Keith Drive, said: “I heard three male voices not long after 1am.

“They were saying something like ‘come on, hurry up’.

“The police were going door to door this morning and said they’ll be back later to speak to people they’ve missed because they were out.

“They could do with putting CCTV up here.

“There’s always people using quad bikes.”

Extensive search

Officers and CID continued door to door inquiries on Monday morning and could be seen knocking at houses from Alves Drive to Tomintoul Place.

A significant stretch of the path was taped off and several entrances were also blocked.

A tent could be seen on the main cycleway near to a footbridge at Durward Drive.

A second, slightly smaller tent, had been pitched beside the play park at Forres Court, a few metres away.

The cordon was stationed by police officers, some of whom had been brought in from other parts of Fife.

Boblingen Way was closed from Tomintoul Place as far south as Tanshall Road West.

Another resident said: “I was woken up when they were putting the tape up.

“I woke up to torches flashing in my bedroom.

“There must have been about ten of them (police officers).

“The police were going up and down the path. They’ve not been away.”

‘Total shock’

In a statement issued through police on Sunday night, Mr Deavin’s family said: “We are completely devastated by his murder.

“He was a much loved brother and uncle and will be sorely missed by all.”

A friend of Mr Deavin, who asked not to be named, said they were in “total shock”.

“Mark was such a nice and polite lad, it’s horrible to hear what has happened.

“He would never have offended anyone and was so well liked.

“People are in total shock right now.

“I hope police catch whoever is responsible for this awful crime.”

Police have erected a tent at a small play area at Forres Drive.

Mr Deavin niece Carrie took to social media to thank those who had been in contact about her uncle’s murder.

“I want to thank every single person who has messaged regarding my uncle Mark.

“As you can understand we as a family are absolutely devastated and can’t reply to every message, but from the bottom of my heart thank you.”

“Fly high Uncle Mark, love you so much,” she said.

Police contacts

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston, of the major investigation team, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw Mark on Friday evening or into the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Likewise, we would like to talk to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Boblingen Way in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“We have set up a website to give members of the public access to an online form which sends information directly to the inquiry team.”

Information can be given by contacting Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0413 of 17 July 2021 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

