Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Fife businessman smashed glass into victim’s face in Hogmanay attack

By Ross Gardiner
July 21 2021, 8.30am Updated: July 21 2021, 9.48am
Sean Matthew
Sean Matthew

A Fife businessman who left his victim “permanently disfigured” when he smashed a glass in his face at Hogmanay has been ordered to pay compensation.

Sean Matthew, 24, was also given 250 hours of unpaid work to complete over the next year for his violent assault.

He admitted assaulting Dylan Haig at Society in Kirkcaldy on December 31, 2018.

Matthew punched Mr Haig on the head while he was drinking from a glass at the Charlotte Street club.

His strike caused the glass to smash on Mr Haig’s face, leaving him with a lacerated lip.

He required an X-ray to check for shards of glass.

Society, Charlotte St, Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Google Maps.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, Matthew, from Valley View in Kirkcaldy, was placed on supervision for six months.

Matthew’s solicitor Martin McGuire explained he would not be able to run his micro-plant and grounds maintenance businesses if handed a custodial sentence.

Mr McGuire said: “Mr Matthew concedes his recollection of events are relatively limited.

“He realises he cannot operate his businesses from Perth Prison.”

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist said: “This is a case that causes the court considerable concern.

“The injury in this case was not particularly severe for the permanent disfigurement, relatively.

“It remains a case for which custody has to be considered.”

Sheriff Gilchrist gave Matthew a year to complete the 250 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered Matthew to pay £2,500 within the next three months and placed him on supervision for six months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]