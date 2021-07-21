Fife businessman smashed glass into victim’s face in Hogmanay attack

A Fife businessman who left his victim “permanently disfigured” when he smashed a glass in his face at Hogmanay has been ordered to pay compensation.

Sean Matthew, 24, was also given 250 hours of unpaid work to complete over the next year for his violent assault.

He admitted assaulting Dylan Haig at Society in Kirkcaldy on December 31, 2018.

Matthew punched Mr Haig on the head while he was drinking from a glass at the Charlotte Street club.

His strike caused the glass to smash on Mr Haig’s face, leaving him with a lacerated lip.

He required an X-ray to check for shards of glass.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, Matthew, from Valley View in Kirkcaldy, was placed on supervision for six months.

Matthew’s solicitor Martin McGuire explained he would not be able to run his micro-plant and grounds maintenance businesses if handed a custodial sentence.

Mr McGuire said: “Mr Matthew concedes his recollection of events are relatively limited.

“He realises he cannot operate his businesses from Perth Prison.”

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist said: “This is a case that causes the court considerable concern.

“The injury in this case was not particularly severe for the permanent disfigurement, relatively.

“It remains a case for which custody has to be considered.”

Sheriff Gilchrist gave Matthew a year to complete the 250 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered Matthew to pay £2,500 within the next three months and placed him on supervision for six months.