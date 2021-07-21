New coronavirus rules at Fife leisure centres announced

New coronavirus rules at leisure centres in Fife have been announced this week as Scotland moves to Level 0 of the lockdown restrictions.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has adapted its health and safety measures, in line with the latest Scottish Government guidance.

It comes as Scotland moved to Level 0 of the government’s coronavirus lockdown framework, allowing restrictions to relax further.

One-way systems will be rem0ved at all venues, with people asked to maintain one-metre distance from others.

New Covid-19 rules at Fife leisure centres

All cubicles in wet changing areas will also be reinstated for customer use after they were closed due to coronavirus.

As part of the changes, the trust’s venues have adopted the Check-in Scotland QR code system to collect people’s details.

The code will be displayed at activity areas such as gyms and swimming pools and will initially run alongside the booking system.

Despite the changes, customers are reminded that pre-booking facilities and mask wearing are still required.

Emma Walker, chief executive for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “We are taking a staged and careful approach to opening up our centres in line with the latest Scottish Government guidelines.

“To date, our Covid protocols have worked very well and have kept customers and staff safe – the return to more normal operations is very welcome and I’m sure that customers will feel equally as confident as we begin to remove certain measures.

“The use of the Scottish Government’s Check-In Scotland QR code will be a simple and efficient way to check in and out of our facilities and allows us to protect staff and customers.

“Our teams are already working on plans to re-instate facilities back to normal operations if the Scottish Government allows on August 9.”