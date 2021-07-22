Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Plans to turn former Kirkcaldy nightclub Kitty’s into flats

By Neil Henderson
July 22 2021, 11.58am Updated: July 22 2021, 3.14pm
At its peak the club was one of Fife's premier nightspots.
Plans have been revealed to transform the former Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy into flats.

The grade-B listed building in Hunter Street was home to the nightspot until it closed in 2019.

Edinburgh based developer, Hunter Street Properties Ltd, has now submitted a proposal to transform the property into 19 flats.

The plan includes converting the three-storey former Post Office building into 10 homes.

Plans have been submitted to transform the former nightclub into flats.

The redevelopment would also include demolishing the adjacent Candy Bar, fondly remembered by many as The Gallery and Thunder Road, to make way for a further nine two-bedroom apartments.

In addition, a communal garden and 18 car parking spaces would be included.

Premier night nightspot

Built in 1900, it operated as a Post Office for many years before it was converted into the Auld Post Hotel and nightclub.

In its heyday the club was regarded as one of Fife’s premier nightspots.

At the peak of its popularity, queues of eager clubbers often stretched back along Weymssfield.

Strip club controversy

The adjacent bar also proved hugely popular for pub goers.

However, as customer numbers dwindled the owners added Sin Strip Club in November 2018 sparking controversy amongst locals.

The club finally shut its doors for the last time in August 2019 with the building put up for sale a short time later.

The opening of Sin Strip Club in November 2018 caused outrage amongst many.

The development is the latest in a string of residential redevelopment either proposed of already approved for the town.

Plans were revealed earlier this week to redevelop Kirkcaldy’s historic former Nairn Mill into 39 flats.

With a pre-planning proposal submitted in March, the redevelopment plan is now expected to come before Fife Council for determination in the coming months.

